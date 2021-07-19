First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,467 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.60. The stock had a trading volume of 449,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,203. The company has a market cap of $558.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

