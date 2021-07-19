First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after buying an additional 1,029,434 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,984,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.05. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,569. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02.

