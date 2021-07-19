First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.