First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,272 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.24 on Monday, hitting $354.36. 2,275,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,327,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $365.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

