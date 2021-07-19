First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,431. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

