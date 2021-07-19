First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,473.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 143,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,179,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 338,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $426.31. 872,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,322. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.55 and a 1 year high of $439.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.