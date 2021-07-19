First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.12. The stock had a trading volume of 268,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,569. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $226.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

