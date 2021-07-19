First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 40,960 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.23. 155,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,899. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.