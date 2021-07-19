First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.