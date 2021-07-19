First Merchants (FRME) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.