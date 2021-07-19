First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) PT Raised to C$1.30

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.30 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 242.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

TSE:FF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 875,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,562. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.