First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 over the last quarter.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.47. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

