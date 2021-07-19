First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FEO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $15.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

