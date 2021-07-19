First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $65.82.
About First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
