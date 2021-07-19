Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. 5,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 115,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

