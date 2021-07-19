Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $10.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.12. 558,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,113. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Edge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management now owns 66,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 270,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $12,911,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

