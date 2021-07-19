Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $10.52 on Monday, reaching $188.12. 558,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

