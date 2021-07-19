Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 5.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.21 and last traded at $216.21. Approximately 7,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 875,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

