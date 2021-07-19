FLIP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. FLIP has a total market cap of $135,000.80 and approximately $11.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013189 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00771417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.