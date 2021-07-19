Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in June

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

FLS stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

