Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67. 9,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 408,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.