FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of FormFactor worth $37,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.