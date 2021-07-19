Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Fortinet worth $46,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $258.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

