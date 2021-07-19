Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $258.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

