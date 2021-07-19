Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$55.91. The company had a trading volume of 764,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.54. The firm has a market cap of C$26.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

