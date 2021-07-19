FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Capitalization Hits $3.84 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $176,906.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00771569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

