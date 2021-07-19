Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$31.80 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79.

FPRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

