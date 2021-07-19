Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.98.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,272. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,025.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.42.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.