freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.20

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRTAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.42.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

