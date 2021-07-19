Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

