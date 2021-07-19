Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of FEC stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. Frontera Energy has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$7.90.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
