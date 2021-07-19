Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,780 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $243.82. 11,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

