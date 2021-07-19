Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,839 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

