Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $123.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

