Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after acquiring an additional 196,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,977,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,387,146 shares of company stock valued at $75,391,963. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $58.11. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.