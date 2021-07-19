Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.83. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,467. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $84.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

