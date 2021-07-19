FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.03%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

