FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $134.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

