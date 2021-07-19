Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 855,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 662,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FULC opened at $9.63 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $314.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Peter G. Thomson sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00. Also, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

