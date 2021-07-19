Funko, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

FNKO opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $883.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Funko by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $216,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $79,272.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

