Fuse Network Price Tops $0.0537 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $219,207.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00144783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,841.44 or 1.00128857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

