Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.35

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Fusion has a total market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,532.33 or 0.99547716 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,154,937 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

