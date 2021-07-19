FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Issued By Piper Sandler

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEP. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NEP stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 588.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,179 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.