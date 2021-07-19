FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryerson Holding Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.