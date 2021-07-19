FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $203.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $203.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

