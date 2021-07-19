FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Reduced by Analyst

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $184.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.42. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $185.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

