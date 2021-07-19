FY2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

