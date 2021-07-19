FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

