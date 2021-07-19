FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

