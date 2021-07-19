FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $46.35 on Monday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

